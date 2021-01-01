Retail
Soline WILMART
Soline WILMART
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Peugeot Netherlands
- Product manager
2015 - maintenant
Faurecia
- Stagiaire innovation
2013 - 2013
Formations
EMLyon Business School
Ecully
2013 - maintenant
Mastère spécialisé
ITECH LYON
Ecully
2010 - 2013
ingénieur polymère
Université Paul Cézanne Aix Marseille III - IUT St Jérome
Marseille
2008 - 2010
DUT
Réseau
Alexandre CLARY
Bao-Tran TRUONG
Caroline PRADAL
David GALLOIS
Delphine CELLIER
Guillaume FOUCHEROT
Julie RAYNAL
Nadia HENNICHE
Sophie JOB
