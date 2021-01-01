Menu

Soloharison G. ANDRIANTSITOHAINA

ANTANANARIVO

En résumé

Entreprises

  • CONSTRUCT - QHSE MANAGER

    2008 - maintenant

  • SMOI/ SOCATRA - OFFICIER DE NAVIGATION

    1994 - 2008

Formations

  • SGS ACADEMY OCEAN INDIEN (Antananarivo)

    Antananarivo 2016 - 2016 COMPRENDRE ET METTRE EN PRATIQUE LA NORME ISO 9001:2015

    Comprendre et mettre en pratique la Norme ISO 9001:2015

  • SGS ACADEMY OCEAN INDIEN (Antananarivo)

    Antananarivo 2015 - 2015 AUDITEUR INTERNE

    Audit Interne - Apprentissage de la Norme 19011

