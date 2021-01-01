Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Soloharison G. ANDRIANTSITOHAINA
Ajouter
Soloharison G. ANDRIANTSITOHAINA
ANTANANARIVO
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CONSTRUCT
- QHSE MANAGER
2008 - maintenant
SMOI/ SOCATRA
- OFFICIER DE NAVIGATION
1994 - 2008
Formations
SGS ACADEMY OCEAN INDIEN (Antananarivo)
Antananarivo
2016 - 2016
COMPRENDRE ET METTRE EN PRATIQUE LA NORME ISO 9001:2015
Comprendre et mettre en pratique la Norme ISO 9001:2015
SGS ACADEMY OCEAN INDIEN (Antananarivo)
Antananarivo
2015 - 2015
AUDITEUR INTERNE
Audit Interne - Apprentissage de la Norme 19011
Réseau
Capfor MADAGASCAR
Gaëtan RAKOTONIRINA
Harilalao MAMISAMBATRA
Hyacinthe RAKOTOHARIMANANA
Leontine RAZAFINDRAVELO
Miadana RANDRIAMIHOAJAKA
Michael RAJAONA
Quentin DE CHANTERAC
Serge Pierrot Olivier RATSIMBAZAFY
Smarteo MADAGASCAR
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z