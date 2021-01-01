Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sondes BEN AMARA
Ajouter
Sondes BEN AMARA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Plates-formes Adventur Land
- Responsable Qualité
2012 - 2014
Centre formation textile tunis
- Technicien habillement
2010 - maintenant
Formations
Centre Formation Bembla (Sousse Tunis)
Sousse Tunis
2009 - 2011
Réseau
Abdelmalek GASMI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z