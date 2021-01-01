Retail
Sondes MEKACHER
Sondes MEKACHER
LAUSANNE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
HEC Genève
- Doctorante
maintenant
BDO Visura Lausanne
- Stagiaire - Assistante en audit externe
2008 - 2008
Formations
HEC Université De Lausanne Mccf (Lausanne Et Genève)
Lausanne Et Genève
2005 - 2008
Comptabilité contrôle et finance
ESC
Tunis
1999 - 2003
GIF
Lycée Aboul Kacem Chebbi (Chebba)
Chebba
1995 - 1999
Mathématiques
Réseau
David TAHAR
Kamel LAMAMI RADHOUANI
Khadija MEKACHER
Maurice MÉCACHER
Nejib MEKACHER
Rahma MEKACHER
