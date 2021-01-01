Retail
Songuifolo Ahmed DAGNOGO
BOUAKÉ
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Olam International
- Superviseur de production
2011 - maintenant
Formations
LYCEE PROFESSIONNEL DE JACQUEVILLE (Bouaké)
Bouaké
2003 - 2009
Réseau
Berenger KOMIEN
Dagnogo DOH ALY
Jacques Merlino NGUELEMIE
Kadi TANOU
Martin KOUADIO
Ndong Amvene MAIXENT
N'guessan Guy-Armel OUFFOUE
Paul Francis MVOMO BIKORO
Willy MOUNDOUNGA
