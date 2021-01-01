Sonia ABECASSIS

-
IBM
- Auditeur interne & chef de mission
Bois-Colombes
2008 - 2011
I conducted more than 30 audit engagements , including investigations on "sensitive" topics , on various areas, including customer relationship management, major outsourcing contracts, pricing & profitability analysis, business partners , incentives & commissions, and procurement .
• Identified and analyzed highest risk areas to business units, and developed effective test plans to identify process weakness and their root cause, leading to deliver actionable recommendations to management.
• Consulted with internal experts (Tax, Legal, technical architects) on new processes through identification of risk areas, and proposed process enhancements to mitigate risk.
• Participated inspecial investigations focusing on cases of fraud.
• Improved the effectiveness of audit techniques through new tools , pioneer in remote auditing.
-
IBM
- Business Controller, SOX leader
Bois-Colombes
2006 - 2008
Within a context of increased focus on corporate governance, accountability, compliance and control, in order to ensure a well controlled and trusted company for all of IBM's stakeholders, including with whom clients choose to do business, my role for France is :
To assist in detecting and preventing fraud
To ensure compliance with mandated external requirements, particular SOX 404 requirements.
To manage risks
To promote operational efficiency and effectiveness
To provide management & shareholders with reasonable assurance on producing reliable financial reporting
To safeguard the assets
-
IBM
- CFO
Bois-Colombes
2003 - 2005
• CFO for the BTO line of business (Business Transformation Outsourcing) for West (France - North Africa & Benelux) region. Responsibilities included plan elaboration, forecast and actuals analysis, follow-up of commercial efforts, SG&A, headcount & resource for BCS West region.
• Forecast and planning coordinator for the business consulting line of business : handled reporting to EMEA and French
line of management ; delivered yearly plan and forecasts on a monthly basis for BCS West region.
-
PwC Consulting
- Chef de projet
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2000 - 2003
• Managed the finance implementation of SAP projects, including implementations in France and rollouts in Europe;
responsibilities included: methodology design, client relationship, team management (up to 5 consultants), coaching, quality control; continual, direct coordination with a technical team/ development teams. Industry focus: Media, Hospitality services
and Catering
• Business line focus: financial cost management, business process reengineering, business intelligence and reporting.
-
Cap Gemini
- Consultant
SURESNES
1997 - 2000
SAP consultant, certified SAP consultant for FICO modules (Finance and Controlling) and ASAP methodology
• Managed various local French SAP projects as an integration manager/ finance consultant, and participated in global
cross country implementation project as the lead Finance consultant (CORE system roll out)
• Lead Finance Consultant on the remote consulting offer and internal expert regarding the euro changeover.
-
Disneyland Paris
- Project manager
Chessy
1995 - 1997
Led the functional implementation of a fully integrated software system, managing all the HR functions. This 18-month
project had 15 full-time staff members joint-team with consultants and a budget of 12 M FRF.
-
Disneyland Paris
- Deputy Manager Comp & Ben
Chessy
1993 - 1995
Determined and implemented the compensation policy for all the "cast members", during Disney’s first years of operation
(12.000 employees, more than 100 different jobs) and supported the operational teams on all compensation packages.
Designed reporting tools for top management to monitor wages and related costs.
-
Disneyland Paris
- Internal auditor
Chessy
1991 - 1993
Led organizational reviews of key departments, before the Disneyland Paris park opening, to implement operational
procedures/ cash control and points-of-sale information systems of food and merchandise outlets of the Disney resort.
Developed new tools for management controls.
Sept 90- Sept 91 KPMG Audit Paris, France
-
KPMG
- Auditor
Courbevoie
1991 - 1992
Experiences include extensive work with clients in agribusiness, entertainment and retail