Sonia AMICHI

Currently in Abu Dhabi in UAE, I worked before in France as a section manager in FMCG in Auchan, after that I decided to become expatriate in UAE, this cowntry of all the challenges! Out of my confort zone every day, its a real pleasure for me to learn and to improve my knowledge in business management, team management, finance management. My main goal is to become an expert in business management and to work aboard because I am flexible and I love to discover other cultures, other profesionals people, other cowntries.

My way of thinking : " Try it is allow ourselve to fail" so "do it"



Mes compétences :

Human management (team of 10 til 35 people)

Finance management (work with ERP, SAP)

Stock management (stock take french and aboard met

Trainer (hygiene, beauty sales, personal coaching)