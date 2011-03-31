Menu

Sonia AMICHI

ABU DHABI, UAE

En résumé

Currently in Abu Dhabi in UAE, I worked before in France as a section manager in FMCG in Auchan, after that I decided to become expatriate in UAE, this cowntry of all the challenges! Out of my confort zone every day, its a real pleasure for me to learn and to improve my knowledge in business management, team management, finance management. My main goal is to become an expert in business management and to work aboard because I am flexible and I love to discover other cultures, other profesionals people, other cowntries.
My way of thinking : " Try it is allow ourselve to fail" so "do it"

Mes compétences :
Human management (team of 10 til 35 people)
Finance management (work with ERP, SAP)
Stock management (stock take french and aboard met
Trainer (hygiene, beauty sales, personal coaching)

Entreprises

  • Chalhoub group beauty branch - Store Manager Wojooh

    2014 - maintenant As a store manager, manage the beauty store, acheive the lines target, manage sales, stock, human

  • Carrefour MAF - Section Manager

    2013 - 2014 In charge of OPSS section in Carrefour Al Saqr in Adu Dhabi, that is to say frozen, deli, dairy, cheese, bread, fresh juice, poultry.
    Every day my main goals are to manage my multi cultural team (Nepali, Sri Lanki, Indian, Arabic, Philippinos...), to increase my turnover and to manage my margin, to manage my stock and to impulse a new breath for the business in this cowntry!

  • Auchan - Chef de rayon PGC

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2013 - 2013 En charge du remodling du secteur:
    - veille concurrentielle
    - élaboration des gammes (diminution ou alors élargissement)
    - étude de la clientèle
    - remodling des rayons animalerie, droguerie, produits du monde, bio et cave
    - élaboration des nouveaux plans
    - organisation totale des remodling avec études à l'appui

  • Auchan - CHEF DE RAYON PARFUMERIE

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2012 - 2013 Chef de rayon parfumerie en formation , gestion de l'humain, gestion du compte d'exploitation et gestion du commerce (notamment la phase du commerce de fin d'année)

  • Auchan - Manager dans le secteur PGC

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2011 - 2013 En alternance chez Auchan durant deux années afin d'obtenir le diplôme de master, je vais être former dans le secteur PGC au métier de manager de rayon que j'ai déjà pu découvrir lors de mon stage de 5 mois. La formation comportera de savoir être un bon gestionnaire de mes chiffres, des hommes et des stocks sur le rayon où je serais missionnée.

    Mission 1: Remettre en place un processus de suivi qualité et hygiène fiable au sein du secteur PGC FRAIS LS en général, pour augmenter nos résultats lors des passages du RAS.
    - Mise en place de classeur selon la méthode DIAGAL
    - Mise en place de procédure pour les équipes en ce qui concerne les prise de température, le nettoyage, le don des lots...
    - Élaboration de fiche de relevé spécifique à chaque rayon et à chaque collaborateurs

    Mission 2: En parallèle, prise en main des commandes CE pour le secteur
    - réalisation d'un fichier client fiable pour l'année 2012
    - négociation avec les fournisseurs et les CE pour une meilleure rentabilité
    - travail en binôme avec la responsable en direction des cartes cadeaux CE

    Mission 3: -Former le secteur entier à toutes les formations grâce à la formation d'animatrice de formation que j'ai suivi à l'IFE(institut de formation à l'excellence Auchan. Objectif former 100% du secteur.
    -En parallèle, organiser les POS(plateaux saisonniers) toutes les
    semaines en collaborations avec les autres managers du secteur et le chef de secteur. (but de la mission: faire du commerce)

    Mission 4: -remplacement du manager de rayon crémerie/fromage: management de l'équipe, mise en place du commerce, gestion du compte d'exploitation (suivi du CA, marges, des frais de personnel...), gestion des stocks

  • Auchan Noyelles Godault - Assistant Manager de rayon épicerie salée

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2011 - 2012 Stagiaire du 31 Mars 2011 au 25 Août 2011, ma mission en tant qu'assistante manager de rayon épicerie sucrée, salée sera de mettre en œuvre l'opération chocolat de pâques donc un travail de gestion et de management d'équipe, puis par la suite de développer le nouveau rayon "multiéthnique" c'est-à-dire les produits du monde.

  • Dourdin SA - Laborantine

    2009 - 2009 Stagiaire du 18 Mai 2009 au 10 juillet 2010, ma mission consistait à caractériser et contrôler les films PVC, Polyuréthane et les colles acryliques base solvant au sein de l'entreprise.

Formations

