Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sonia BAJIC
Ajouter
Sonia BAJIC
EPIANAY SOUS SENART
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Sfr
- Vendeuse en telephonie
maintenant
ESPACE SFR
- RESPONSABLE
2008 - 2008
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Emilie BAJIC
Free CENTER
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z