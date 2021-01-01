Retail
Sonia BASTIEN
Sonia BASTIEN
Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Bnp Paribas
- Chargée d'affaires professionnels de l'agriculture
Paris
2011
BNP Paribas
- Directeur d'agence
Paris
2011 - maintenant
Formations
IAE ESM
Metz
2005 - 2006
Marketing de l'innovation
Ecole De Commerce Européenne
Lyon
1999 - 2003
marketing
Réseau
Anne BETTON
Antoine NEHME*
Aymeric DETROIS
Fabrice LEPETIT
Maria DRAGON
Maxime BASTIEN
Philippe ESEBAG
Philippe TORGUE
Raphaël ACHARD
Roselyne RABINO
