Sonia BORGES

Entreprises
PJ FERRAMENTAS
- Stagiaire, service export
Mai-Juillet 2004 : Stage, 10 semaines, à AVEIRO (Portugal): Logistique (transport intracommunnautaire)
SAINT GOBAIN GLASS
- Stagiaire, service marketing international
Février 2004 : benchmarking en vue de la refonte du site internet Saint Gobain Glass, LA DEFENSE (92)
BURIMMO
- Négociatrice
Depuis Octobre 2005 : Négociatrice en immobilier d'entreprise : prise de mandat, visites avec les clients, négociation finale
CASINO
- Equipière caissière
Saint-Étienne
Septembre 2004 - Novembre 2005 : Equipière caissière (contrat étudiant, LE PECQ (78)
PHYT'S
- Prospection
Janvier 2006 : Mission économique, 1 semaine, HELSINKI (Finlande) : prospection physique, recherche de clients et distributeurs
PJ FERRAMENTAS
- Commerciale
Décembre 2004 : Salon International de la sous-traitance indstrielle (Midest 2004), PARIS
Formations
Paris
2005 - 2006
CQP Négociateur Immobilier
Paris
2003 - 2005
BTS Commerce International
St Germain En Laye
2000 - 2003
Réseau
