Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sonia BUFFARD
Ajouter
Sonia BUFFARD
BRUYERES
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Bruyères
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
OPTIC 2000-BRUYERES
- 1ERE EMPLOYEE- RESPONSABLE
2008 - 2017
Formations
ISO (Nancy)
Nancy
2007 - 2008
Réseau
Guillaume GAUGAIN
Ludovic GUINOT
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z