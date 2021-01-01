Sonia DARAIO-BOUNOUGHAZ

Menu

Are you in search of a highly creative, success-driven and supportive intern committed to provide excellence to your Marketing Department?

As a junior at Montpellier Business School, I am pursuing a BIBA (Bachelor of Intenational Business Administration) degree with major in Marketing. My passion for marketing has progressively increased over the last two years, and I am dedicated to following a career path as digital marketing manager.

During my education, I learnt extensively about today’s marketing dynamics in relation with global competition. Particularly, I have a strong knowledge about identify key market opportunities and creating materials for various marketing activities.

My academic references will substantiate my claims, have a look at my resume below. I am available from January for a period of 6 months. So if you are interested in hiring a self-directed and customer-focused individual as a marketing intern, I am the perfect match!


Mes compétences :
Communication
Marketing
Adobe Dreamweaver
Adobe InDesign
Microsoft Word
Sphinx
Adobe Illustrator
SPSS Statistics
Adobe Photoshop
Microsoft Office
Microsoft PowerPoint

Entreprises

  • Showroomprive.com - Assistante Achat

    La Plaine Saint Denis 2015 - maintenant - La gestion administrative et commerciale afin de faciliter l’action des acheteurs
    - Études et traitement d'offres commerciales
    - Gestion des relations commerciales en véritable relais d’information inter-service (Production studio / Achat / Logistique / juridique).
    - Edition d'outils d'aide à la vente
    - Veille concurrentielle

  • American Vintage - Chargée de communication internationale et relations presse

    2014 - 2015 Contrôle des annonces publicitaires françaises et étrangères ;
    • Gestion des tableaux des bords et analyses des parutions presse France et international ;
    • Gestion des sorties de presse ;
    • Gestion des demandes diverses presses et distributeurs ;
    • Rédactionnel : newsletters, news produits, lookbook de la semaine ;
    • Aide à l’élaboration des dossiers de saisons
    (books de collection, …) ;
    • Participation à l’organisation de différents événements (salons, shooting, …) ;
    • Sourcing de goodies ;
    • Etude et veille de la concurrence ;
    • Coordination des opérations marketing France et international

  • Groupama - Assistante marketing, chargée de projet événementiel

    Paris 2014 - 2014 Au sein du département marketing je suis en charge du développement événementiel du plan d'action commerciale 2015.
    - Création documents divers à usage interne à destination des commerciaux ou pour des événements
    - Utilisation courante et parfaite maîtrise du pack office (Word, Ecxel, PowerPoint), Prezi, Construct2
    - Maîtrise des bases des logiciels de PAO (photoshop, illustrator, indesign etc.)

  • Living in Montpellier - Responsable du pôle référencement

    2013 - 2014 Living in Montpellier est une association du Groupe Sup de Co Montpellier Business School. Le LiM est le nouveau city-guide montpelliérain qui recense les endroits idéaux pour les étudiants et se présente sur deux supports : un site internet et une application smartphone.

    Le pôle référencement composé de 15 membres, est destiné à démarcher les enseignes susceptibles d'apparaître dans le city guide.

  • Deal ou Face - Assistante Commercial/Négociation + Chargée de projets partenariats

    Furiani 2013 - 2013

  • Groupe Sup de Co Montpellier Business School - Ambassadrice de la fondation Sup de co

    Montpellier 2012 - maintenant Ambassadrice de la fondation du groupe Sup de co Montpellier, association pour la diversité et l'égalité des chances dans l'enseignement supérieur sous l'égide de la fondation de France. Affectée au service de prospection (téléphonique, prise de rendez-vous, information). Je représente ainsi cette fondation au travers des différentes prises de contact visant à récolter des promesses de don qui permettront à l'école d'accorder plus de bourses destinées à des étudiants prometteurs issus de situations défavorisées, leurs permettant de profiter d'un programme grandes écoles ou Bachelor.

  • Europair services - Jeune fille au pair

    2011 - 2012

