Sonia DAVID
Sonia DAVID
NANTES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
IRESTAL INOX
- Attachée Commerciale
2007 - maintenant
THYSSENKRUPP Materials France
- Assistante Commerciale
Saint Barthélemy d'Anjou
2002 - 2004
OUTOKUMPU
- Assistante commerciale
1996 - 2001
Département Export
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
- Assistante Marketing
Rueil Malmaison
1995 - 1996
Formations
ISCY
Montigny Le Bretonneux
1992 - 1994
BTS Commerce International
BTS Action Commerciale
Réseau
Anthony PERONI
Eric TERRENES
Franck BOHIN
Laurent CALAIS
Naima HAIE
Naima HAIE
Natacha RENARD
Regueme DIDIER
Stéphane CAZÉ
Virginie LEBOHEC
