Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sonia Diane UMULISA
Ajouter
Sonia Diane UMULISA
La Défense
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Lyon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
DEXIA
- Credit risk manager
La Défense
2007 - maintenant
Formations
Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard
Lyon
2006 - 2007
Réseau
Bureau VAN DIJK
Cedric DUSAUTOIR
Diane KAREMERA
Frédéric SAUBADE
Hiwot Amare LE ROY
Louis-Serge REAL DEL SARTE
Mohamed SELMAOUI
Murielle MAYOT
Rachel MUTUYIMANA
Sandra Carmen ADJOU MOUMOUNI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z