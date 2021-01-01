Menu

Sonia EPRINCHARD

COULON

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Coulon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • TFCM - Responsable logistique

    2013 - maintenant

  • Tipiak pcs - Responsable des ateliers de production

    2012 - 2013

  • SATECO - Technicien ordonnacement planning puis responsable d'unité de production

    1999 - 2012

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :