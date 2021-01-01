Retail
Sonia EPRINCHARD
Sonia EPRINCHARD
COULON
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Coulon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
TFCM
- Responsable logistique
2013 - maintenant
Tipiak pcs
- Responsable des ateliers de production
2012 - 2013
SATECO
- Technicien ordonnacement planning puis responsable d'unité de production
1999 - 2012
Formations
Lycée Paul Guerin
Niort
1996 - 1998
bts
Réseau
Alain MEUNIER
Hélène ACHALLÉ
Jean-François AIRAULT
Mélanie TURQUETI
Nadia QUESADA
Nicolas BAILET
Sylvain BERNIER
Thomas MATHIEU
Vincent MACHET
Yann BARBANCEYS
