Sonia FLAMBEAU

BMC Software
- Best Practices Manager Southern Europe
Courbevoie
2012 - maintenant
Sales support in France, Spain, Italy and Portugal. Helps the sales and management team to prepare and negotiate the keys deals (from € 1m to to several tens of millions).
IBM
- Software Account Manager
Bois-Colombes
2006 - 2011
Sept. 2006/… IBM FRANCE, Software Group Division.
• 2008-…: Software Account Manager. Sell the whole software portfolio (1500 solutions). Negociate global software contracts (eg: in 2009 M€ 30, 2010 = M€ 75).
- 2009 Clients: ArcelorMittal, Alcatel-Lucent, Air Liquide...
FY09 H1 target (new business only): K€ 2,200. Achieved: K€ 3,142. FY09 H2 target: K€ 1,753. Achieved: K€ 1,700.
- 2010 Clients: PSA Peugeot Citroen, Renault, Faurecia and Valeo. Manage c. M€35 turnover/year. FY010 H1 Target: K€ 1,400. Achieved: K€ 1622. FY010 H2 Target: k€ 4,700. Achieved: K€ 7,300.
• 2006-2007 : Senior Sales Rep, Team Leader « Tivoli Automation ». Sold the IBM Tivoli software brand to industrial clients: Arcelor, Total, Renault, Airbus, Dassault… FY08 H1 targets: 1,230 K€. Achieved: K€ 747. FY08 H2 targets: K€ 1,660 K€. Achieved: K€ 2,215.
HEWLETT PACKARD (HP)
- Software account manager
COURTABOEUF
2005 - 2006
HEWLETT PACKARD. Software account manager.
Sold the software portfolio to banking and insurance accounts. Clients : BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole – LCL, Aviva, Réunica, Generali… FY06 H1 targets: K€ 800. Achieved K€ 560.
BMC SOFTWARE
- Account Manager
Courbevoie
1999 - 2005
BMC Software (ww Leader of System Management. 6,000 empl. Revenue: B$ 1,8).
• 2002-2005 : Account Manager. Sold the whole software portfolio, Mainframe and Distributed systems to key banking accounts. In charge of the relationship with Caisse d’Epargne, Crédit Mutuel–CIC, AGF, HSBC, Euler et Dexia. 2004–2005 targets: M€ 3,2 - Achieved: M€ 4.5. 2003-2004 targets : M€ 2. Achieved : M€ 3,3. 2002-2003: M€ 3. Achieved: M€ 2,8.
• 1999-2001: Sales Rep. Sold the distributed set of softwares to prospects only (SMB mainly). Clients 1999-2001: opened LVMH, Deutsche Bank, Consors.fr, Fortis, ING Direct… 2000-2001 target: M€ 1. Achieved: M€ 1,5. Opened 50 clients’ accounts. Went to 100% Club + President’s Club (15 sales reps out of 600 ww).
INFLUE SI
- Team Leader
1997 - 1999
INFLUE. EDI european leader (software). Revenue M€ 10, 150 empl. Sales Rep then Team Leader.
I sold cross-platforms solutions (PC, AS400, UNIX, NT). Canvassed retailers and providers. Managed my own customer base. Organized regional meetings with customers and prescriptors. Customer References : Sephora, Clarins, TDK, Miele, Mapa Spontex, Lutti sweets,... Quota 1998: K€ 380. Achieved: K€ 610.