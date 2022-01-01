Sonia JOINEAU

-
Etude de Maître Xavier MISSON, Notaire à CHECY (45430)
- Notaire Assistant
2010 - maintenant
SCP Jean-Pierre VERGRACHT et Stéphane LEVET, Notaires Associés
- Notaire stagiaire
2010 - 2010
SCP Alain BOITELLE et Jean-Loup SEVESTRE, Notaires associés
- Stagiaire
2009 - 2009
Etude de Maître BLACHIER, Notaire
- Stagiaire
2008 - 2008
SCP Bernard DUPUY DENUS, Yvan LOUESSARD et Xavier PELLEGRIN, Notaires Associés
- Stagiaire
2007 - 2007
Service actes courants
SCP Alain CAMUS, Bernard DAVY et Luc VILLET, Notaires Associés
- Clerc de Notaire
2004 - 2005
SCP Bernard DUPUY DENUS, Yvan LOUESSARD et Xavier PELLEGRIN, Notaires Associés
- Stagiaire
2004 - 2004
Service droit de la famille