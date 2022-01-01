Sophie BRIEF

Retail
Roubaix
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
La Redoute
- Responsable projets formation
Roubaix
2016 - maintenant
CAMAIEU INTERNATIONAL
- Chef de projets formation
2009 - 2016
CAMAIEU INTERNATIONAL
- Chargée de formation
2003 - 2009
Formations
Lille 1 (Lille)
Lille
1999 - 2003
Réseau
Anne-Lyse WATTIER
Antoine POLLET
Arnaud DENEUVILLE
