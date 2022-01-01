Menu

Sophie BRIEF

Roubaix

Entreprises

  • La Redoute - Responsable projets formation

    Roubaix 2016 - maintenant

  • CAMAIEU INTERNATIONAL - Chef de projets formation

    2009 - 2016

  • CAMAIEU INTERNATIONAL - Chargée de formation

    2003 - 2009

Formations

  • Lille 1 (Lille)

    Lille 1999 - 2003

Réseau

