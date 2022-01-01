Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sophie FORTEZA KALOUPSCHI
Ajouter
Sophie FORTEZA KALOUPSCHI
Toulouse
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Banque Courtois
- Conseiller clientele
Toulouse
maintenant
Formations
Groupe ESC Toulouse (IEDN)
Toulouse
2003 - 2005
Réseau
Elisabeth GOURGOU
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z