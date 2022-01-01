Retail
Sophie HARDY
Sophie HARDY
TROYES
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Fiscalité
Comptabilité
Contrôle de gestion
Ressources humaines
Entreprises
Cours Saint François de Sales
- Responsable Comptable
2013 - maintenant
Fiducial
- Comptable
Courbevoie
2000 - 2013
Centre Comptable de l'est
- Assistante comptable
1991 - 2000
Formations
IUT De Troyes (Troyes)
Troyes
1989 - 1991
DUT GEA
Cédric BERNARD
Frédéric MARTIN
Gaëlle FREQUELIN
Haud PLAQUETTE-MELINE
Jean Paul MULLER
Julia GREEN
Philippe BOUQUET
