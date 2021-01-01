Menu

Sophie HARLAY

  • Infographiste
  • Résine média
  • Infographiste

Draguignan

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Résine média - Infographiste

    Production | Draguignan (83300) 2018 - 2020

  • Opel - Secrétaire comptable

    Draguignan (83300) 2017 - 2017

  • Louvre Hotels Group - Adjointe de Direction

    LA DEFENSE 2011 - 2015

  • Reprocolor - Infographiste PAO

    HALLENNES-LEZ-HAUBOURDIN 2009 - 2009

  • Nouvelles Photos - Infographiste PAO

    2008 - 2009

Formations

Réseau