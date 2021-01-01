Retail
Sophie HARLAY
Sophie HARLAY
Infographiste
Résine média
Infographiste
Draguignan
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Résine média
- Infographiste
Production | Draguignan (83300)
2018 - 2020
Opel
- Secrétaire comptable
Draguignan (83300)
2017 - 2017
Louvre Hotels Group
- Adjointe de Direction
LA DEFENSE
2011 - 2015
Reprocolor
- Infographiste PAO
HALLENNES-LEZ-HAUBOURDIN
2009 - 2009
Nouvelles Photos
- Infographiste PAO
2008 - 2009
Formations
UFCM
Cannes La Bocca
2017 - 2018
TOEIC
Formation perfectionnement anglais avec passage toeic
Score 960/990 Niveau C1
GRETA
Draguignan
2017 - 2017
Comptabilité
gestion de paie
Perfectionnement bureautique. [word excel, powerpoint]
Tosa word 4/5 - digital 5/5
Instep Formation Lambres-Lez-Douai
Lambres-Lez-Douai
2010 - 2011
Format Concept (Dunkerque)
Dunkerque
2007 - 2008
Formation Inforgaphiste PAO
Faculté De Droit Alexis De Tocqueville
Douai
2002 - 2006
Lycée Albert Châtelet Lycée Chatelêt
Douai
2000 - 2002
Baccalauréat
Réseau
