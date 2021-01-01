Sophie LECLAIR

Since my specialization in master degree in operations and supply chain management, I develop all my competences in the supply chain field.
At first, I developed competences in the importation and exportation of containers (Incoterms, CMR consignment notes, sea waybill).
After, I concentrated my experiences in the operations, working on production plants. Those experiences educated me on how the supply chain is working on the shopfloor. Developing projects with lean manufacturing and six sigma tools, I understood how many great opportunities we can encounter in the operations field.
Currently I act as a supply chain project leader, launching new products. The project leader role enhances the cross department/cross functions interfaces, and provides a rich experience for understanding the overall management of a company.
Specialties:
APICS - CPIM certification
Green belt in lean manufacturing
Green belt in six sigma
Mes compétences :
APICS CPIM certification
Lean green belt
Six Sigma Green Belt
Lean Manufacturing
Procurement
Oracle
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office 2007
Microsoft Excel
Marketing
IBM AS400 Hardware
Cognos Impromptu