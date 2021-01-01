Menu

Sophie LECLAIR

New Brunswick

Since my specialization in master degree in operations and supply chain management, I develop all my competences in the supply chain field.
At first, I developed competences in the importation and exportation of containers (Incoterms, CMR consignment notes, sea waybill).
After, I concentrated my experiences in the operations, working on production plants. Those experiences educated me on how the supply chain is working on the shopfloor. Developing projects with lean manufacturing and six sigma tools, I understood how many great opportunities we can encounter in the operations field.
Currently I act as a supply chain project leader, launching new products. The project leader role enhances the cross department/cross functions interfaces, and provides a rich experience for understanding the overall management of a company.

Specialties:
APICS - CPIM certification
Green belt in lean manufacturing
Green belt in six sigma



Mes compétences :
APICS CPIM certification
Lean green belt
Six Sigma Green Belt
Lean Manufacturing
Procurement
Oracle
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office 2007
Microsoft Excel
Marketing
IBM AS400 Hardware
Cognos Impromptu

Entreprises

  • Johnson & Johnson - Supply chain project leader

    New Brunswick 2010 - maintenant Poste : Supply chain project leader - new product introduction
    JOHNSON&JOHNSON, Ethicon company
    Activité : Fournisseur de matériel médical
    Support du processus S&OP
    Alignement des business partners (finance, distribution, fabrication, marketing,
    procurement) sur les changements à venir
    Mise à jour des systèmes d'information
    Mise en place des stocks de sécurité sur les hubs logistiques
    Analyse du service client, des écarts prévisions de ventes/ventes réelles

  • Johnson & Johnson - Experte en systèmes logistiques

    New Brunswick 2005 - 2010 Poste: Experte en systèmes logistiques
    JOHNSON&JOHNSON, Ethicon company
    Activité: Fournisseur de matériel médical
    Gestion et organisation des flux internes/externes, gestion des stocks de produits
    finis et de matières premières
    Chef de projet : organisation de l'atelier de délivrance des matières premières et de
    l'entrepôt selon les principes de lean manufacturing (5S, flux tirés, juste à temps)

  • SIEMENS AUTOMOTIVE VDO - Plannificatrice de production

    2004 - 2005 Poste: Plannificatrice de production
    Siemens Automotive VDO
    Activité: Fournisseur automobile
    Planification de la production d'autoradios et d'outils de navigation. Gestion des
    approvisionnements, lancements des ordres de fabrication, suivi des lignes de
    production, contact avec magasin et ADV pour suivis des livraisons client

Formations

  • Rijksuniversiteit Groningen/ University Of Groningen RUG (Groningen)

    Groningen 2003 - 2004 Master

    Supply chain and operations management

  • Hanzehogeschool Groningen (Groningen)

    Groningen 2001 - 2002 BBA

    International business school

  • ESSEC BBA

    Cergy Pontoise 1999 - 2003 BBA

    International business school / commerce international

