Sophie LECLAIR

Since my specialization in master degree in operations and supply chain management, I develop all my competences in the supply chain field.

At first, I developed competences in the importation and exportation of containers (Incoterms, CMR consignment notes, sea waybill).

After, I concentrated my experiences in the operations, working on production plants. Those experiences educated me on how the supply chain is working on the shopfloor. Developing projects with lean manufacturing and six sigma tools, I understood how many great opportunities we can encounter in the operations field.

Currently I act as a supply chain project leader, launching new products. The project leader role enhances the cross department/cross functions interfaces, and provides a rich experience for understanding the overall management of a company.



Specialties:

APICS - CPIM certification

Green belt in lean manufacturing

Green belt in six sigma







Mes compétences :

APICS CPIM certification

Lean green belt

Six Sigma Green Belt

Lean Manufacturing

Procurement

Oracle

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Office 2007

Microsoft Excel

Marketing

IBM AS400 Hardware

Cognos Impromptu