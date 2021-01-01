Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sophie TAMISIER
Ajouter
Sophie TAMISIER
LIBOURNE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
Université Limoges
Limoges
2001 - 2002
BIOCHIMIE
Université La Rochelle
La Rochelle
1999 - 2001
BIOLOGIE
Lycée Le Garros
Auch
1996 - 1999
BIOLOGIE
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel