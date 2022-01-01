Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sophie TARTARAT
Ajouter
Sophie TARTARAT
Grenoble
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
TRIDENTT
- CHARGEE D'AFFAIRES
Grenoble
2016 - maintenant
Formations
Université De Dijon
Dijon
1993 - 1998
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z