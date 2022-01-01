Soukaina HIKMAT

Mes compétences :
Comptabilité
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Access
Travail en équipe
Ecoute
Communication
Analyse
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Exchange
Microsoft Excel
Internet
Management
Entreprises
RADEEMA
- Stagiaire
Marrakech2018 - 2018
Société Al Omrane
- Stagiaire
2017 - 2017
Fiduciaire Nakhil de l'expert comptable Zaakoun Mbarek
- Stagiaire
2016 - 2016
la banque populaire
- Stagiaire
2016 - 2016
Formations
ENCG : Ecole Nationale De Commerce Et De Gestion (Marrakech)