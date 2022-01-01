Menu

Soukaina MELHAOUI

GENAY

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
VSM
Lean Manufacturing
TPM
5S

Entreprises

  • ITW Bailly-Comte - Responsable amélioration continue

    GENAY 2016 - maintenant

Formations

  • CESI

    Ecully 2016 - maintenant

Réseau