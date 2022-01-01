Soukaina NOUA

2018 - maintenant-Involve in field and laboratory investigations.
-Perform numerical calculations: load-bearing capacity,settlement...
-Analyze geotechnical findings and prepare geotechnical reports.
Novec
- Senior Year Final Project
Rabat2018 - 2018Dam stability and liquefaction potential analysis for the “Rhiss” Dam.
-Trained and used the slope stability and groundwater seepage analysis.
-Identified the liquefaction potential and suggested some of ground improvement techniques.
Onhym
- Training Project
Rabat2017 - 2017Initiation of petroleum exploration and evaluation of basins using well logging and seismic imaging.
-Practically applied the technical knowledge from my degree to a live exploration project.
-Worked closely with a team of geologists and engineers and gained a good understanding of some operations.
-Trained and used well logging interpretation and seismic interpretation to analyze data and to identify the zones that can present petroleum potential.
Ocp
- Initiation Project
Casablanca2016 - 2016
Formations
National School Of Mines (Rabat)
Rabat2015 - 2018Bachelor in hydro-geotechnical/civil engineering