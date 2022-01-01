Menu

Soukaina NOUA

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Laboratory - Junior geotechnical engineer

    2018 - maintenant -Involve in field and laboratory investigations.
    -Perform numerical calculations: load-bearing capacity,settlement...
    -Analyze geotechnical findings and prepare geotechnical reports.

  • Novec - Senior Year Final Project

    Rabat 2018 - 2018 Dam stability and liquefaction potential analysis for the “Rhiss” Dam.

    -Trained and used the slope stability and groundwater seepage analysis.
    -Identified the liquefaction potential and suggested some of ground improvement techniques.

  • Onhym - Training Project

    Rabat 2017 - 2017 Initiation of petroleum exploration and evaluation of basins using well logging and seismic imaging.

    -Practically applied the technical knowledge from my degree to a live exploration project.
    -Worked closely with a team of geologists and engineers and gained a good understanding of some operations.
    -Trained and used well logging interpretation and seismic interpretation to analyze data and to identify the zones that can present petroleum potential.

  • Ocp - Initiation Project

    Casablanca 2016 - 2016

Formations

  • National School Of Mines (Rabat)

    Rabat 2015 - 2018 Bachelor in hydro-geotechnical/civil engineering

Réseau