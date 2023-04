Soulaf HACHIM

I received the B.E. and M.S. degrees in electrical engineering from Université Saad Dahlab, Blida, Algeria, in 1996 and Université de Rennes 1, Rennes, France in 2002, respectively. Actually I am pursuing My Ph.D. degree in electrical engineering at University of Quebec, Trois-Rivières, CANADA since 2013.



My research interests include Signal processing for wireless communications, MIMO communication systems, Sparse coding design and LTE implementation, multi-user communication systems, proposing a new algorithms for 5G wireless technique, and hardware implementation issues.



I am looking for opportunities to work as an engineer in Wireless/signal processing and can be reached through this profile.



Mes compétences :

5G

Télécommunications

Gestion de la relation client

Recherche scientifique

Enseignement

LTE

Programmation informatique

Traitement du Signal

Traitement d'images