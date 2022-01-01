Menu

Souleiman AHMED MOUSSA

AMBOUA

En résumé

Graduated in Bachelor’s degree B.A honour in accounting & finance, possessing over 3 years experiences working for accounting group of Egypt as Accountant, I was also working as Chief accountant in CAC international bank in one year and half, and now working with EUCAP NESTOR (EU) as Accounting & financial Officer since December 2013 until now, my skills which have been developed through both employment and academy include (Good problem solving and analytical skills and also Excellent numerical). I am a Team player with an eye for detail and possess excellent communication skills. I am look to join a good and reputable firm where I can be an asset.

Entreprises

  • EUCAP NESTOR (Regional Maritime Capacity Building Mission in the Horn of Africa and the Western In - Financial &Accounting Officer

    2013 - maintenant Ensuring the sound and financial management of the CSDP mission – develop policies in close cooperation with the finance controller and define procedures for accounts, payments, payroll, petty cash, claims –evaluate and take measures to limit the financial risk – prepare audits - liaise and cooperate on financial issues with all relevant institutions (EU institutions – national governments…).
    ► Prepare the monthly administration report and budget analysing report by using accounting Software Microsoft NAVISION,
    ► Preparation of VAT recovery by quarter
    ► inputting all data in to accounting software Microsoft Navision
    ►Controlling of petty cash, IMPREST account (Kenya, Seychelles, and Djibouti), cash advance, validation of expenditure, claim form request...
    ►creating and follow up of commitment and budget forecasting, transfer of fund between budget structure,
    ►Bank reconciliation, inter-Banking transfer monitoring, and dealing directly with banks
    ►monthly payroll control, project plan controlling, making clear forecasting about the expenditures

  • CAC international bank - Chief accountant

    2012 - 2013 Concerning my position of chief accountant, I do work some daily staff and monthly activities and here they are below with simple details:
    1. Daily work:
    ► Daily journal entry, multi-transaction & complex banking entries, petty cash, prepaid transaction, purchase book, interest rate rectification in case of error, auditing stock keeper, international transfers, Bank reconciliation, supervising the accounting work, projects in progress follow up by making transaction relative to these projects, adjustment entries;
    2. Monthly work: the most of monthly reports that I do, are almost requested by the central bank of Djibouti with international standard of accounting and for our bank board’s directors,
    I represent our Bank and I have direct relationship with all external financial organizations.
    The different monthly statements are the following:

    ►Trial balance, income statement, balance sheet, off-balance sheet, ratio, financial position and analyzes, statement of equity, statistic statements, payroll statement (salaries), bad debtor’s statement, cash flow statement, fixed assets depreciation statement, statement of risk management, owners’ equity statement, provision, prepaid marching, accruals provision, cost control, depreciation, project forecasting statement, financial relationship for the bank, LC&LG control, and the final report of the month by writing several memos for the General Director and the Central Bank of Djibouti.

  • Exceed - Technical customers support

    2011 - 2012 Technical support in Xbox Microsoft for three different dimensions:
    1. Expertise in Hardware support: help customers to fix the console if the customer get any issue with making some troubleshooting, processing the exchange of the product in case of failure,
    2. In internet and connectivity issue: if customer get issue with his/her internet connection or with his profile online, I was engaged to help him/her with some processes ,
    3. Expertise in Billing and prepaid carte: this part of my work was dealing directly to bank statement and the transaction of the costumers in order to explain and to help them to understand the different transaction that they made.
    Technical support in VIDEOTRON for four different dimensions:
    1. Television cable support: I used to help customer concerning if they got issues with their channels.
    2. Internet connection: since Videotron provide its customers the internet if they got any issues with it, I was in position to resolve it some troubleshoots.
    3. Phone cable: I had all training to help customer to fixe any trouble with his phone and I was using some application for that just like NMS.
    4. Also the cell phone: any problem with it, I was in position to resolve it

  • Cac internatinal bank - Assistant comptable

    2010 - 2010

  • Accounting Group of Egypt - Accountant

    2009 - 2012 ►Prepare all financial statements ‘accounts according to Egyptian accounting standards.
    ►Handle all accounting material and book keeping in the accounting records according to Egyptian accounting standards
    ► Prepare and calculate the sales tax and tax return.
    ► Prepare trial balance and financial statements according to Egyptian accounting standards
    ► Prepare all financial statements ‘accounts by excel and Peachtree.

Formations

  • Open University (Milton Keynes)

    Milton Keynes 2008 - 2012 honor of bachelor's degree business administration

    Business administration in accounting and finance - thru my study, i learnd lot about the accounting and financial area,
    and i took several courses about accounting such as the certificated of accounting B680, B321 accounting for strategy implimentation, BUS201 financial account, BUS 301 management accounting, cost accounting, M248 data analyze and so on

Réseau