Souleiman AHMED MOUSSA

Graduated in Bachelor’s degree B.A honour in accounting & finance, possessing over 3 years experiences working for accounting group of Egypt as Accountant, I was also working as Chief accountant in CAC international bank in one year and half, and now working with EUCAP NESTOR (EU) as Accounting & financial Officer since December 2013 until now, my skills which have been developed through both employment and academy include (Good problem solving and analytical skills and also Excellent numerical). I am a Team player with an eye for detail and possess excellent communication skills. I am look to join a good and reputable firm where I can be an asset.