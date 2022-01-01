Menu

Souleiman MOUKINEBILLAH

TEMARA

En résumé

Ingénieur , réseaux et télécoms de l’Ecole Marocaine des sciences de l’Ingénieurs (EMSI).
Rigoureux, dynamique et je possède un bon relationnel et un esprit d’équipe.

Mes compétences :
Synchronous Digital Hierarchy
Oracle PL/SQL
Microsoft Windows
MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)
C++
ATM (Asynchronous Transfer Mode)
xDSL
WiMAX
Wi-Fi
WDM
VoIP (Voice over IP)
VHDL
UNIX
UML/OMT
TCP/IP
Shell UNIX
SIP
Plesiochronous Digital Hierarchy
Oracle
Modèle OSI
Microsoft Access
Merise Methodology
Matlab
MPLAB
Linux
LAN/WAN > VLAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
Java
HTML
HSDPA
HFSS
GSM
GPRS
Frame Relay
EDGE
CDMA 2000
C Programming Language

Entreprises

  • TFCS - Ingénieur stagiaire

    2015 - 2015 refonte du réseaux d'un client de la société TFCS

  • ONCF - Stage

    2013 - 2013 : Stage au niveau de l'ONCF « office national des chemins de fer » Sujet : « initiation au réseau SDH au sein de l'ONCF »
    POJETS REALISES

Formations

  • Ecole Marocaine Des Sciences De L'Ingenieur - EMSI RABAT (Rabat)

    Rabat 2009 - 2015 Ingénieur réseaux et télécommunications

    Cycle d'ingénieur en réseaux et télécommunications à l'Ecole marocaine des sciences de l'ingénieur (EMSI)

  • Lycée Moulay Ali Cherif (Temara)

    Temara 2008 - 2009 Scientific Baccalaureate

