Souleiman MOUKINEBILLAH

Ingénieur , réseaux et télécoms de l’Ecole Marocaine des sciences de l’Ingénieurs (EMSI).

Rigoureux, dynamique et je possède un bon relationnel et un esprit d’équipe.



Mes compétences :

Synchronous Digital Hierarchy

Oracle PL/SQL

Microsoft Windows

MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)

C++

ATM (Asynchronous Transfer Mode)

xDSL

WiMAX

Wi-Fi

WDM

VoIP (Voice over IP)

VHDL

UNIX

UML/OMT

TCP/IP

Shell UNIX

SIP

Plesiochronous Digital Hierarchy

Oracle

Modèle OSI

Microsoft Access

Merise Methodology

Matlab

MPLAB

Linux

LAN/WAN > VLAN

LAN/WAN > LAN

Java

HTML

HSDPA

HFSS

GSM

GPRS

Frame Relay

EDGE

CDMA 2000

C Programming Language