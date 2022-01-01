Souleiman MOUKINEBILLAH

Ingénieur , réseaux et télécoms de l’Ecole Marocaine des sciences de l’Ingénieurs (EMSI).
Rigoureux, dynamique et je possède un bon relationnel et un esprit d’équipe.
Mes compétences :
Synchronous Digital Hierarchy
Oracle PL/SQL
Microsoft Windows
MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)
C++
ATM (Asynchronous Transfer Mode)
xDSL
WiMAX
Wi-Fi
WDM
VoIP (Voice over IP)
VHDL
UNIX
UML/OMT
TCP/IP
Shell UNIX
SIP
Plesiochronous Digital Hierarchy
Oracle
Modèle OSI
Microsoft Access
Merise Methodology
Matlab
MPLAB
Linux
LAN/WAN > VLAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
Java
HTML
HSDPA
HFSS
GSM
GPRS
Frame Relay
EDGE
CDMA 2000
C Programming Language