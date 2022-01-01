Menu

Souleymane CORERA

NOUAKCHOTT

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Port Autnome de NOUAKCHOTT - Chef du Service Comptabilité

    2007 - maintenant

  • Port Autonome de NOUAKCHOTT - Directeur commercial

    2006 - 2007

  • PORT AUTONOME DE NOUAKCHOTT - Chef service comptabilité

    1989 - 2006

  • WHARF DE NOUAKCHOTT - Chef du service Administratif et Financier

    1984 - 1987

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur de Gestion de Tunis (Le Bardo)

    Le Bardo 1979 - 1983 Maitrise

  • INSTITUT PANAFRICAIN POUR LE DEVELOPPEMENT AFRIQUE CENTRALE (Douala)

    Douala 1973 - 1975

