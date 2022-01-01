Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Souleymane CORERA
Ajouter
Souleymane CORERA
NOUAKCHOTT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Port Autnome de NOUAKCHOTT
- Chef du Service Comptabilité
2007 - maintenant
Port Autonome de NOUAKCHOTT
- Directeur commercial
2006 - 2007
PORT AUTONOME DE NOUAKCHOTT
- Chef service comptabilité
1989 - 2006
WHARF DE NOUAKCHOTT
- Chef du service Administratif et Financier
1984 - 1987
Formations
Institut Supérieur de Gestion de Tunis (Le Bardo)
Le Bardo
1979 - 1983
Maitrise
INSTITUT PANAFRICAIN POUR LE DEVELOPPEMENT AFRIQUE CENTRALE (Douala)
Douala
1973 - 1975
Réseau
Annie Nicole MANBOUAGNE
Cherif SOW
Claude Parfait MVON DO MANGA
Génie Claudette NGONGANG SALENG
Jendoubi SAFA
Joseph NDEMBA
Lucie DIOP THÉRINCA
Nada LOUEDI
Paule NGAKANO