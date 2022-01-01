Menu

Souleymane COULIBALY

BAMAKO

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Cour constitutionnelle - Stagiaire

    maintenant

  • Impot - Stagiaire

    2014 - maintenant : formation pratique au centre des impôts de la commune VI

  • Impot - Stagiaire

    2014 - maintenant : formation pratique au centre des impôts de la commune VI

  • Orange - Stage

    Paris 2013 - 2013 formation pratique à la cour constitutionnelle du Mali
    Février-Avril 2011 : stage d'application à la délégation locale du contrôle financier de san .

  • Orange - Stage

    Paris 2013 - 2013 formation pratique à la cour constitutionnelle du Mali
    Février-Avril 2011 : stage d'application à la délégation locale du contrôle financier de san .

Formations

  • Institut Formation Professionnelle (Bamako)

    Bamako 2010 - 2011 Brevet de technicien

    recherche d emploi

  • Institut Formation Professionnelle (Bamako)

    Bamako 2010 - 2011 Brevet de technicien

    recherche d emploi

  • IFP (SAN)

    SAN 2009 - 2010 Brevet de technicien

  • IFP (SAN)

    SAN 2009 - 2010 Brevet de technicien

  • Somo (San)

    San 2005 - 2006 Diplôme d'étude fondamentale

    je cherche un emploi

  • Somo (San)

    San 2005 - 2006 Diplôme d'étude fondamentale

    je cherche un emploi

  • Sinzara (San)

    San 2001 - 2002 Certificat d'étude fondamentale

    je cherche un bol

  • Sinzara (San)

    San 2001 - 2002 Certificat d'étude fondamentale

    je cherche un bol

Réseau