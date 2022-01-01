Souleymane FALL

I got my double degree in Master in Foreign Languages Applied to business and International Trade at Gaston Berger University of Saint Louis in Senegal. This subject aims at training multilingual executives who are in a position to work in specific fields such as international trade and tourism. Languages are used as means of communication for firms and to satisfy the needs of communication of these ones as well.



This means that this subject is built around a sound basic and equal level of two foreign languages.

Behind languages, I have also been trained in International Trade, Transport and Logistics, International Marketing, Over cultural Management, Banking Technics, Business Communication, Business Law, Business Sociology, World Business, Computer Science, and so on.



Today, I am working as Passenger Service Agent Airline at Aviation Handling Service (AHS) at Dakar International Airport.



The job is very routine. We cross-check people’s tickets with the information on the computer, then look at their passports to make sure they are who they say they are. We ask them how many items of baggage they have (we need to know what is going in the hold and what they are taking on as hand bag), whether they packed them themselves, whether they are carrying any sharp or illegal objects in their hand baggage, and whether anyone could have interfered with their bags. We then ask them if they have a seat preference, window or aisle (give them their boarding cards and tell them which gate to go.



I have also acquired knowledges about WORLD TRACER SYSTEM which consists in retracing passengers lost luggages throughout the world





Mes compétences :

World Tracer

Banking Technics

Transport & Logistics

Business Law

Computer Science

Business Sociology

World Business

Business Communication

ALTEA System

Trilingual Translator (French-English-Arabic)

International Marketing

International Business

Cross Cultural Management