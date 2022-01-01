Souleymane MEITE

Mes compétences :
Informatica PowerCenter
CFT
Tibco
Virtualisation
Project Management Office
Cloud computing
Oracle
Control-M
AWS
Gestion de projet technique
Systèmes et réseaux
Téléphonie mobile
Agile Scrum
Méthode agile
SAP
Entreprises
Sanofi
- IT Senior Project Manager
Paris2016 - 2019
Globacom
- IN Senior Project Manager
Lagos2010 - 2014Responsibilities
• As IN Project Planning Engineer, plan, execute, control and monitor a GLOBACOM Unlimited Group Projects by analysing the needs of Sponsors, building and reviewing proposals,and implementing the approved requirements across all affiliates of GLOBACOM Unlimited Group (Nigeria, Benin Republic and Ghana).
• Elaborate Planning processes by creating Project Management Plan documents.
• Coordinate and supervise projects implementation by scheduling works, inspecting works to guarantee requirements conformance.
• Technical & Engineering Interface for the VAS providers by advising and facilitating their integrations.
• Interface daily with Marketing Department to elaborate and build new products oriented customer’s needs.
• Actively and regularly take part in IN Operations and Maintenance meetings to help defining maintenance processes to insure good quality of service (up to 88%) and excellent availability of the platforms (up to 99%).
• Take part in new platforms services and products training to insure a good administration and exploitation of the platforms resources.
Key Achievements:
• On going (since 2012) planning and implementation of ERICSSON Charging Systems 5.0 (CS 5.0) platforms based in Nigeria with a total capacity of 60 millions prepaid subscribers and 3000 CAPS, geographically redundant. Design and request for a development of a protocol converter platform requested to allow multi platforms interconnections with the existing IN (ICC and CBS) platforms. Integration of all VAS nodes to insure continuity of services. Performing account data mapping between ICC platforms and ERICSSON platforms to insure a smooth accounts migration.
• On going (since 2012), planning and designing services and products of 1 ALCATEL-LUCENT Instant Charging Systems 5.5 (ICC 5.5) based in Benin Republic with a total capacity of 3 millions prepaid and post-paid subscribers (1 and half million actives) and 762 CAPS, by elaborating Products catalogue and Zoning matrix.
• During 3 months in 2013, integration and exploitation of MCENTRIC Subscription Service Management (SSM) platform based in Nigeria with 250 CAPS, used to design subscription offers through USSD Gateway.
• During 2 years (2011-2012), Installation and Integration (from Hardware to services installations and acceptances) of 3 ALCATEL-LUCENT Instant Convergent Charging Systems 5.4 (ICC 5.4) platforms based in Nigeria, with a total capacity of 42 millions prepaid subscribers ( 25 millions actives), one with 2000 CAPS and two with 3000 CAPS; including Integration of all VAS nodes to insure continuity of services. Performing account data mapping between old PPS platforms and ICC platforms to insure a smooth accounts migration.
• During 1 year (2010-2011), installation and integration (from the Hardware to services
installations and acceptances) of 1 HUAWEI Online Charging System (OCS) platform based in Nigeria, with a total capacity of 2 millions post-paid subscribersand 500 CAPS; Designing and mapping of existing services and products of ALCATEL PPS Platforms to implement in the HUAWEI OCS and offers them to post-paid.
• During 1 year (2010-2011), installation and integration (from Hardware to services installations and acceptances) of 1 ALCATEL-LUCENT CVS Gateway (CVSGW) with 80 CAPS, that allow GLOBACOM subscribers to recharge GLOBACOM vouchers of roaming countries.
• During 1 year (2010), facilitating MCENTRIC Pengine platform integration with all IN PPS platforms, using corba protocol to administrate and exploit subscriber’s accounts.
• Strong customer relationship with all Departments (Planning, Operation, Implementation, Marketing, Customer Care, Deployment, Procurement, Legal & Finances).
MTN Group
- High Level Support IN VAS Senior Engineer
Roodepoort2006 - 2009Responsibilities
• As High Level Support IN VAS Senior Engineer, execute, control and monitor a MTN Cote d’Ivoire Projects.
• IN Platforms Administration, Operation and Maintenance:
- Administer IN platforms by creating subscribers and vouchers, managing Close User Group (CUG), implementing offers and tariff plans.
- Operate IN Platforms by taking part of capacity extensions, software upgrades, databases availability.
- Maintain IN Platforms by applying day to day checks processes (backup, disk space check, cleanup of core files and SS7 links monitoring, calls processes supervision, alarms controls).
• Customer’s satisfaction focused by classifying priorities between customer’s complaints, needs and specify deadline for their resolutions.
• VAS Engineering by interfacing and facilitating their integration.
• Coaching of Juniors IN Engineers for their works integration.
Key Achievements:
• During 2 years (2008-2009), successful swap of 3 ALCATEL-LUCENT IN PPS platforms to HUAWEI Charging System (CBS) with a total capacity of 5 millions subscribers and 2000 CAPS, bycustomizing the features and products, describing account and vouchers parameters, elaborating databases mapping, executing and inspecting works integration.
• During 3 years (2006-2009), progressive extensions of ALCATEL LUCENT IN PPS Platforms total capacity from 900000 prepaid subscribers and 382 CAPS to 3 millions prepaid subscribers and 1500 CAPS.
• During 1 year (2007), installation and integration of Electronics Vouchers Distribution System (EVD) to provide an electronic channel for top up and refill subscribers. The aim of this project was to progressively abandon the physical recharge card and facilitate other the air refill/top up.
• During 6 months (2006), installation and integration of ALCATEL-LUCENT Nextenso Charging proxy for MMS and WAP/WEB browsing charging for prepaid subscriber’s trough IN Platforms.
Telecel
- Junior Project Engineer
2004 - 2006Responsibilities
• Technical support for Project Department by executing the manager requirements.
• Install or take actively part of integration of platforms based on Project Department requirements.
• Providers offer analysisand rankingaccording the technical requirements conformance provided by the management.
Key Achievements:
• During 2 years (2004–2005), installation of Security systems (Access Control and Video camera) of KANTECH and CRESTRON technologies in TELECEL headquarters, 7 subsidiaries branchs and 2 pilots BSC shelters.
• During 1 year (2006), capacity extension of the ALCATEL-LUCENT PABX system from 400 to 1000 users.