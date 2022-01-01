Menu

Soumaya EDDAHECH

SOUKRAH

En résumé

· Computer Science Engineer with a good technical background in software design and development.
· Strong teamwork, collaboration and leadership skills.
· Confident, friendly and easy to get along with.
· Able to organize own workload effectively and prioritize tasks.
· Can quickly understand business requirements and then translate these into functional requirements.
· Having a passion for customer service & responding quickly to enquiries.
· Can manage multiple projects in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.
· Adaptable and able to quickly pick up new techniques.

Mes compétences :
Leadership Skills
Interpersonal skills

Entreprises

  • GrepSys - Progress openedge developer

    2012 - maintenant Computer Engineer at GrepSys.
    Involved in all phases of application development (customer specification, design, development, testing,
    integration and documentation).
    Technologies: Progress OpenEdge OO, ABL, Client/Server, RIA, HTML5, Javascript, CSS3, responsive
    design, jquery, jqueryMobile, XML.

Formations

  • NSCS (Manouba)

    Manouba 2009 - 2012 National Diploma in Computer Engineering

  • Preparatory Institute For Engineering Studies Mounastir IPEIM (Mounastir)

    Mounastir 2007 - 2009 Diploma of Preparatory studies

    Scientific preparatory course in Mathematics and Physics

Réseau