Menu

Soumaya RADOINE

Casablanca

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Marketing
Communication
Microsoft office
Gestion de projet
Benchmarking
le Yield management
eCommerce
SPSS
HTML
Customer Relationship Management

Entreprises

  • INWI - Stage- E-marketing

    Casablanca 2015 - maintenant * Optimisation de l'expérience client sur le canal web ;
    * Benchmarking
    * Amélioration de l'espace client
    * Amélioration de la recharge en ligne
    * Suivi des projets
    * Animations sur le site web

  • Zurich Assurances Maroc - Stage- Marketing et communication

    2014 - 2014 * Veille concurrentielle ;
    * Benchmarking
    * Conduite du changement ;
    * Support de communication
    * Etudes macros

  • Banque Populaire - Stage d'observation

    PARIS 2013 - 2013 * Contact clients
    * Réalisation d'opérations

Formations

  • ENCG CASABLANCA (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2010 - 2015 Marketing

  • Lycée Omar Farouq (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2006 - 2009 Baccalauréat sciences économiques

    Mention assez bien

Réseau