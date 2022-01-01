Menu

Soumaya SAYADI

Puteaux

En résumé

Consultante Business Intelligence passionnée par l'optimisation des algorithmes de calcul et l'analyse des données, capable de s’adapter rapidement aux différents environnements techniques et fonctionnels

Mes compétences :
Visual Basic .NET
SQL
UML/OMT
Oracle
MySQL
Microsoft C-SHARP
Java
C++
Audit
Ordonnancement
CPLEX
R
Data mining
ASP.NET
UNIX
Modélisation mathématique
Aide à la décision
Rational Rose
Microsoft ASP.NET
Microsoft .NET Technology
MagicDraw
MVC
HTML
ECLiPSe
Taxation
SQL Server Integration Services
Personal Home Page
Oracle PL/SQL
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft SharePoint
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Excel
Macromedia Dreamweaver
Linux
Joomla!
JavaScript
JScript
Entity Framework 4.6

Entreprises

  • Deloitte - CONSULTANTE BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE

    Puteaux 2016 - 2017

  • LaLIST (INIST-CNRS - ANALYSTE DE DONNEES

    2015 - 2015

  • LCOMS - Laboratoire de Conception, Optimisation et Modelisation des Systemes - Ingénieur d'études (Stage)

    2014 - 2014

  • Ministère Tunisien de la jeunesse et du sport - CONSULTANTE SECURITE INFORMATIQUE (STAGE)

    2012 - 2012

  • Best Lease - ANALYSTE DEVELOPPEUR (STAGE)

    2010 - 2012

Formations

  • Université De Lorraine (Metz)

    Metz 2013 - 2014 Master Professionel

  • Institut Supérieur De Gestion De Tunis (Tunis)

    Tunis 2010 - 2012 Master Professionnel

  • ISG

    Tunis 2007 - 2010 Licence informatique de gestion

