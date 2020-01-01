Stefan SCHAAPS

MERCI DE CONSULTER MON PROFIL LINKEDIN QUI EST LE SEUL QUE J'ACTUALISE ET SUIS.



PLEASE CONSULT MY LINKEDIN PROFILE WHICH IS THE ONLY ONE THAT I UPDATE AND FOLLOW.



Ménage à 3, marque du groupe SweetHome, est le spécialiste du ménage et repassage à domicile à Paris et en région parisienne. Avec 300 salariés, nous vous offrons la meilleure qualité au meilleur prix en Ile-de-France.



Ménage à 3, a SweetHome brand, is the leading Maid Service in the Paris region. Our 300 employees deliver a high quality service every day and make you feel comfortable at home.



Mes compétences :

Commercial

Communication

Marketing

Ménage

Partenariat commercial

Repassage

Services à la personne