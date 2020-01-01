Menu

Stefan SCHAAPS

BUC

MERCI DE CONSULTER MON PROFIL LINKEDIN QUI EST LE SEUL QUE J'ACTUALISE ET SUIS.

PLEASE CONSULT MY LINKEDIN PROFILE WHICH IS THE ONLY ONE THAT I UPDATE AND FOLLOW.

Ménage à 3, marque du groupe SweetHome, est le spécialiste du ménage et repassage à domicile à Paris et en région parisienne. Avec 300 salariés, nous vous offrons la meilleure qualité au meilleur prix en Ile-de-France.

Ménage à 3, a SweetHome brand, is the leading Maid Service in the Paris region. Our 300 employees deliver a high quality service every day and make you feel comfortable at home.

Mes compétences :
Commercial
Communication
Marketing
Ménage
Partenariat commercial
Repassage
Services à la personne

Entreprises

  • Groupe Sweethome (Ménage à 3, BienServi et BienServi Pro) - Directeur Général

    2006 - 2016

  • Pierre Audoin Consultants (PAC) - Senior Consultant

    1999 - 2006

Formations

