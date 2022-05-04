Stephan BATYCKI

(ENGLISH VERSION BELOW)



Bac + 5 diplôme d'Etat (Ecole Supérieure de Commerce International de Fontainebleau - promotion 1997)

Diplômé de l'université de Lappeenranta-Karelia (Finlande)

Expériences professionnelles dans plusieurs pays (structures institutionnelles et privées)

Compétences :

- rédaction bilingue

- études de marché export

- interviews - sondages

- relation clientèle internationale

- administration commerciale, vente et prévente à l'international

- logistique transport international

- enseignement du français - langue étrangère ( a suivi une formation intensive à l'IH London de 2 mois pour acquérir les techniques d'enseignement).



04/05/2022: actuellement à la recherche d'un nouveau challenge professionnel suite à une longue période de convalescence.



Dernier employeur : Booking.com Amsterdam



Email: steph_baty@fastmail.to / skype: post_fr





Born in Fontainebleau (France) in 1973.



French Master's degree in international trade + certificate of comparability to British master's degree standards. Graduated from the university of Lappeenranta - Karelia (Finland).



Has acquired professional experiences in several countries (public and private sectors) in the following fields :



- content writing.

- international market research & interviews.

- international sales and presales.

- international customer service.

- international freight.

- teaching of the French language (has followed a 2 month teacher training program at the IH London language school to get the skills to teach French as a foreign language).



Last employer: Booking.com Amsterdam



4/05/2022: currently looking for a new professional challenge after a quite long period of convalescence.



Email: steph_baty@fastmail.to / skype: post_fr