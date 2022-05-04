Stephan BATYCKI

(ENGLISH VERSION BELOW)
Bac + 5 diplôme d'Etat (Ecole Supérieure de Commerce International de Fontainebleau - promotion 1997)
Diplômé de l'université de Lappeenranta-Karelia (Finlande)
Expériences professionnelles dans plusieurs pays (structures institutionnelles et privées)
Compétences :
- rédaction bilingue
- études de marché export
- interviews - sondages
- relation clientèle internationale
- administration commerciale, vente et prévente à l'international
- logistique transport international
- enseignement du français - langue étrangère ( a suivi une formation intensive à l'IH London de 2 mois pour acquérir les techniques d'enseignement).
04/05/2022: actuellement à la recherche d'un nouveau challenge professionnel suite à une longue période de convalescence.
Dernier employeur : Booking.com Amsterdam
Email: steph_baty@fastmail.to / skype: post_fr
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Born in Fontainebleau (France) in 1973.
French Master's degree in international trade + certificate of comparability to British master's degree standards. Graduated from the university of Lappeenranta - Karelia (Finland).
Has acquired professional experiences in several countries (public and private sectors) in the following fields :
- content writing.
- international market research & interviews.
- international sales and presales.
- international customer service.
- international freight.
- teaching of the French language (has followed a 2 month teacher training program at the IH London language school to get the skills to teach French as a foreign language).
Last employer: Booking.com Amsterdam
4/05/2022: currently looking for a new professional challenge after a quite long period of convalescence.
Email: steph_baty@fastmail.to / skype: post_fr
