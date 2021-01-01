Retail
Retail
Media
IOT
IOT
E-rh
E-rh
SEO
SEO
Big data
Stéphan FERRASSE
Stéphan FERRASSE
Paris
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Marketing
Entreprises
Safran Engineering Services
- Business Development Manager "In Service Solution Line"
Paris
2014 - maintenant
SAFRAN
- Sales & business development
Paris
2011 - 2014
2011-2014 Sales & business development -Safran Engineering Services
2008-2010 Responsable du département définition harnais-Safran Engineering Services
2006-2008 Responsable après livraison des activités harnais électriques A380 - LABINAL
2004-2006 Management des projets A380 pour la BU engineering france - LABINAL
2003-2004 Marketing et communication R&T -Airbus SAS
1997-2003 Ingénieur Calcul en aéronautique
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce De Toulouse
Toulouse
2003 - 2004
mastère spécialisé marketing management et communication
Réseau
Antoine JOUVIN
Antoine SIERRA
Cédric NADAL
Guillaume ROISSARD
Helene BELY
Jean-Alain DEGRAEVE
Lucie BRACHET
Philippe MONREDON
Stephanie ROBIN
Thierry PARIS
