Stephan GASTALDI
Stephan GASTALDI
NANCY
En résumé
Entreprises
SAS GS Santé
- Président Fondateur
2012 - maintenant
Assistance à domicile spécialisée dans les Troubles Respiratoires du Sommeil (T.R.S.)
IPSEN Pharma
- Directeur Régional Industrie Pharma
Boulogne-Billancourt
2002 - 2010
Formations
Lycée Henri Poincaré (Nancy)
Nancy
1981 - 1984
Math-Littéraire
Baccalauréat
Réseau
Aurélie COUCHOUD
Bertrand MANGANO
Florence ROSSI
2Dcom (Chavigny)
Olivier KLAJMAN
Patrick GUILHOT-GAUDEFFROY
Torrebruno ELIANE
Véronique LEMAIRE
Vincent BOUREL
Yohann MENARD-ESCOFET
