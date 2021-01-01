Menu

Stephan GASTALDI

NANCY

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Nancy

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SAS GS Santé - Président Fondateur

    2012 - maintenant Assistance à domicile spécialisée dans les Troubles Respiratoires du Sommeil (T.R.S.)

  • IPSEN Pharma - Directeur Régional Industrie Pharma

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2002 - 2010

Formations

  • Lycée Henri Poincaré (Nancy)

    Nancy 1981 - 1984 Math-Littéraire

    Baccalauréat

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :