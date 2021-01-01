Menu

Stephan GAYDON

Arcueil

Entreprises

  • Kuehne + Nagel - Responsable Exploitation Import / Export / Douanes

    Arcueil 2007 - maintenant

  • Dachser - Responsable Opérations Import / Export

    La Verrie 2004 - 2007

  • Maersk Logistics - Client coordinator

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2000 - 2004

Formations

  • ISAFI (Marseille)

    Marseille 1998 - 2000 MAITRISE

