Stephan GERARD
Stephan GERARD
Puteaux
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Toshiba Tec Europe Imaging Systems
- IT engineer
Puteaux
2002 - maintenant
Toshiba Systèmes (France)
- Network / Telecom administrator
Puteaux
1999 - 2002
Formations
EPITA - Ecole D'Ingénieurs En Informatique
Kremlin Bicêtre
1993 - 1998
Télécoms
Réseau
Bruno TROULET
Eric LABUSSIERE
Eric LEMESSIER
Frédéric DUARTE
Guy LARROQUE
Laurent TREBULLE
Philippe DUBOIS
Stephane BERGSTRASSER
Stéphane GOBERT
