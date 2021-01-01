Retail
Stéphane ARIAS
Stéphane ARIAS
AIMARGUES
Entreprises
Royal Canin
- Responsable de projet
AIMARGUES
2007 - maintenant
Groupe RDI
- Chef de projet - Responsable de la cellule Développement
1999 - 2007
Formations
Ecole Polytechnique Universitaire De Montpellier (Ex-ISIM) (Montpellier)
Montpellier
1996 - 1999
Réseau
Alexandre NIZOUX
Damien LALLIÉ
Fabienne AMADORI
Julien BRIEZ
Laurent SAILLY
Mathieu FISCHMEISTER
Mikael SEGUIN
Raphaël DE PAZZIS
Sandrine SULTANA
Yann JOUVENEAUX