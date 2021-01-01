Menu

Stéphane BORRAZ

Paris

En résumé

Specialization domain(s):- Consumption, Analysing the luxury consumption experiences, Management of luxury brands

Stéphane Borraz is professor of marketing at NEOMA Business School. He primarily carries out research in the field of consumption, analyzing the luxury consumption experiences and the management of luxury brands. He teaches the marketing of luxury brands, art history, the sociology of fashion. He holds a PhD (2017) from the Sorbonne Business School (IAE Paris) and he is a graduate from the Ecole du Louvre (Paris, France). He worked previously as a manager in luxury and has run several businesses (art market).

Entreprises

  • IAE de Paris - Assistant de Recherche / Lecturer & PhD student

    Paris 2012 - maintenant Enseignements
    - Etudes et recherches marketing - Master2 Marketing de l'innovation (Université Paris-Sud Sceaux)
    - Etudes et recherches marketing - Master Pratiques Commerciales et Marketing (IAE de Paris - Sorbonne Business School)
    - Marketing - MAE/MBA (IAE de Paris - Sorbonne Business School)
    - Cultural dimensions of luxury - Master Luxury Management in Europe and Asia (Université Paris Dauphine)
    - Management Culturel du Luxe et Histoire de l'art - MBA spécialisé (Sup de Luxe Paris)

    Communications / Conference Papers
    * D.DION, S.BORRAZ (2014), « Le 24 Faubourg et autres lieux sacrés du luxe: Une étude de la sacralisation des magasins de luxe », 30e congrès international de l?AFM, Montpellier France, 2014
    * S.BORRAZ, D.DION (2014), « Les objets des morts: une étude de la porosité des frontières symboliques entre le monde des morts et des vivants », Colloque ABCDère des objets, Université Paris-Dauphine, Université Paris Dauphine
    * S.BORRAZ, D.DION (2013), « Fantômes, morts-vivants et revenants : Une étude de la transcendance de la mort dans l?objet », 12e Journées Normandes de Recherche sur la Consommation, Rouen France
    * Borraz (2012), « La distance relationnelle ou l’anti conversation des maisons de luxe »

  • Astier de Villatte (PME, Luxe, France) - Sales/Marketing Manager

    2009 - 2012 CA + 50% en 2 ans; 45 nouveaux produits 2010, Management forces de ventes: 8 personnes
    Responsable Marketing
    • Prototypages & tests de perception produits
    • Création & lancement de collections & produits
    • Projections d’aménagement de locaux, d’Architecture Scénographie /Merch des surfaces de ventes Grands Magasins (Bon Marché, Galeries Lafayette)
    • Communication générale Corporate et produits, Evenementiel, PLV, plaquettes, Identité Visuelle…

  • Galerie Salon (PME, Luxe, France) - Fondateur / Chef d'entreprise

    2002 - 2009 directeur artistique sur:
    • Projets deco & Architecture Intérieure: Aménagement de deux Galeries d’Art à Paris Vie
    • divers projets de Rénovation d’habitations particulières : parutions AD (6 pages), Elle Décoration, Madame Figaro Japon (4 pages + couverture)

    Mission Expert auprès de l’Etude de Commissaire Priseur Libert- Hara – Paris.

    Décorateur spécialisé Grands décors et “Ambiances” dans le gout du XVIIIe siècle; nombreuses expositions et thèmes: “laisse parler la nature”, “le Soleil et l’Etoile du Nord”, “Cabinet de Curiosités”… divers projets Déco; publiés World of Interiors, suppl New York Times.

  • Ministère de la Culture - Adjoint de cabinet, direction du Patrimoine

    Paris 1997 - maintenant - gestion des budgets Monuments Nationaux
    - projet “Jardin de Scultpures aux Tuileries”
    - projet “Réhabilitation du réseau hydraulique de Versailles”
    ...

Formations

Réseau