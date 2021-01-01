Specialization domain(s):- Consumption, Analysing the luxury consumption experiences, Management of luxury brands



Stéphane Borraz is professor of marketing at NEOMA Business School. He primarily carries out research in the field of consumption, analyzing the luxury consumption experiences and the management of luxury brands. He teaches the marketing of luxury brands, art history, the sociology of fashion. He holds a PhD (2017) from the Sorbonne Business School (IAE Paris) and he is a graduate from the Ecole du Louvre (Paris, France). He worked previously as a manager in luxury and has run several businesses (art market).