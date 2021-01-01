Stéphane BOURGAULT

Result driven leader with successful achievements track record in Operations, Sales, Marketing, Communication, Customer Care and Project Management for 20+ years.
Senior manager with proven strength in Business restructuring in multi-cultural and competitive environment. Extensive experience in Project and Change Management across multiple cultures, key player in E-Business strategy, people development and management through enterprise Social Media.
High quality is my motto, impact and result are my goals.
To view my professional profile and connect with me, go on LinkedIn : http://fr.linkedin.com/in/bourgault/
Specialties:Electronic Business,
Customer Care,
Project Management,
Change Management,
High energy,
People management,
Teams, staff development,
Multi-cultural skills
Mes compétences :
Air freight
Aviation
Business
Customer care
Customer Service
Freight
French
IATA
Management
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
Networking
People development
Social networking
