Stéphane BOURGAULT

PARIS

En résumé

Result driven leader with successful achievements track record in Operations, Sales, Marketing, Communication, Customer Care and Project Management for 20+ years.
Senior manager with proven strength in Business restructuring in multi-cultural and competitive environment. Extensive experience in Project and Change Management across multiple cultures, key player in E-Business strategy, people development and management through enterprise Social Media.
High quality is my motto, impact and result are my goals.

To view my professional profile and connect with me, go on LinkedIn : http://fr.linkedin.com/in/bourgault/

Specialties:Electronic Business,
Customer Care,
Project Management,
Change Management,
High energy,
People management,
Teams, staff development,
Multi-cultural skills

Mes compétences :
Air freight
Aviation
Business
Customer care
Customer Service
Freight
French
IATA
Management
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
Networking
People development
Social networking

Entreprises

  • Salesforce.com - Customer Success Director South EMEA

    PARIS 2013 - maintenant New challenge as CSD Southern Europe at Salesforce.com to drive customer retention and ROI for Top customers.
    Making sure that Salesforce Customers get the maximum value and the biggest success out of their investment and trust in Salesforce solutions is my daily mission.

  • Air France KLM Cargo and Martinair Cargo - Business Project Manager CIM

    2010 - 2011 Successful development and integration of SalesForce.com CRM solution : SalesCloud.
    Project management with IT, IMO and external consultants.

  • Air France kLM Cargo and Martinair Cargo - Director Customer Service Europe

    2010 - 2013 Leading a team of 12+ Managers and responsible for the achievements of 250+ staff all over Europe. Customer Service is responsible for short term sales, information to customer about network, about products, schedule, in charge of order taking and after sales. Customer care is key to Business.

  • Air France KLM Cargo - Project Leader and Project Member AF-KL merger

    2007 - 2009 In parallel to my official position, highly involved in all the main Project Groups related to AF-KL Cargo merger.
    Successful implementation of a common pricing platform and rate DataBase and initial work on the product portfolio alignment.

  • Air France KLM Cargo - Director E-Tools Implementation

    2005 - 2010 Management of the CSO Central Implementation Team (remote management in Paris and Amsterdam) to install comfort and confidence in the e-tools worldwide to reach growth on "e".
    Growth to around 30% worldwide e-booking percentage.

  • Air France Cargo - Senior Manager E-Booking

    Roissy CDG 2002 - 2005 Implementation of e-booking tools on Air France network, worldwide. Training and support to stations all over the world. Development of new features on the existing tools.
    Successful implementation of 100+ stations in a couple of years

  • Air France Cargo - Manager New Technologies

    Roissy CDG 2000 - 2002 Implementation of e-booking tools on Air France network, worldwide. Training and support to stations all over the world. Development of new features on the existing tools.
    Successful implementation of 100+ stations in a couple of years

  • Air France Cargo - Manager Printed Matters, Advertising in Marketing Dept.

    Roissy CDG 1997 - 2000 Management of Air France Cargo brand image and creation and distribution of all commercial printed matters (booklets, leaflets, brochures,…). Coordination of the Advertising company and Media planning.
    Successful creation of AF Cargo and SkyTeam Cargo new websites, creation and development of multimedia tools (CD-Roms, net-cards,...)
    Communication and PR on new product range launch.

  • Air France Cargo - Key Account Manager

    Roissy CDG 1995 - 1997 Management of a forwarder portfolio included in the « Top 30 » of Air France key customers and management of a team of 5+ assistants and technicians.
    Increase of +15% of market shares and significant achievements in new business hunting, increase of revenue.

  • Air France Cargo - Sales Representative

    Roissy CDG 1993 - 1995 Follow-up of a customer portfolio (shippers and forwarders). Rates negotiation. Management of a tea of assistants.

  • Air France Cargo - Export Supervisor

    Roissy CDG 1991 - 1993 Management of 80+ staff handling Cargo acceptance in AF Roissy CDG warehouse for both goods and documentation.
    Coordination of the teams, link with other departments.
    Active part in the implementation of changes in acceptance flows and processes in the Hub.

  • Exteriors - Export Manager

    1987 - 1991 Follow-up of export activity for road, sea and air transport.
    Customers management, organization and coordination of Customs clearance, handling of niche-market in luxury and artwork. Significant growth of the activity of the company from 5 employees to 12+.

Formations

