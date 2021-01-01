Stéphane GOUDY

Responsable des Ventes
Encadrement d'une équipe commerciale France / Export composée de 6 commerciaux
Gestion de grands comptes français & étrangers
Communication, web & marketing
Entreprises
ALL VEGETABLE SOLUTIONS
- Président
2015 - 2016
Claire Fontaine SA
- Directeur commercial & marketing - SIMON GROUP - NOBLE SA - REGELAV
Commercial | 2005 - maintenantDirecteur commercial & communication
Encadrement d'une équipe commerciale France / Export composée de 8 commerciaux + 3 collaboratrices ADV / communication
Gestion de grands comptes français & étrangers
Communication, web & marketing
Claire Fontaine SA
- Responsable de zone export
2004 - 2005MACHINES SIMON & BRIAND
Zone Scandinavie, Amérique du Nord et pays germanophones