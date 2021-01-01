Menu

Stéphane GOUDY

NANTES

En résumé

Responsable des Ventes
Encadrement d'une équipe commerciale France / Export composée de 6 commerciaux
Gestion de grands comptes français & étrangers
Communication, web & marketing

Entreprises

  • ALL VEGETABLE SOLUTIONS - Président

    2015 - 2016

  • Claire Fontaine SA - Directeur commercial & marketing - SIMON GROUP - NOBLE SA - REGELAV

    Commercial | 2005 - maintenant Directeur commercial & communication
    Encadrement d'une équipe commerciale France / Export composée de 8 commerciaux + 3 collaboratrices ADV / communication
    Gestion de grands comptes français & étrangers
    Communication, web & marketing

  • Claire Fontaine SA - Responsable de zone export

    2004 - 2005 MACHINES SIMON & BRIAND

    Zone Scandinavie, Amérique du Nord et pays germanophones

  • CJ Briand Atlantique - Responsable de zone export

    2000 - 2004 MACHINES BRIAND

    Création et développement de l'activité export

Formations

  • IFG-CNOF Louis Armand

    Paris 2012 - 2013 MBA

    IFG - ICG, Nantes
    Gestion et Management Stratégique ICG : le Master en management des dirigeants
    Master 2 Sciences de Gestion; Management Général des Organisations

  • BACF

    Nantes 1999 - 2000 Bac+3

    Commerce Import-Export en agro-alimentaire