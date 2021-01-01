Stéphane LE ROUZES

Full Information Technology organisation experience from agile software & app development to devops private & public cloud core Infrastructure services... & first and foremost Flutter enthusiast !
Hermès
- Head of Digital Workplace & System Engineering
Paris2016 - maintenantIn charge of IT infrastructure team, then in charge of Digital Workplace, my role in Hermes is to focus on design, integration and security.
ALSTOM GROUP
- IT Team leader - Architect IT / Security
Informatique | Stockholm, Suède / Oslo, Novège2012 - 2015IT Lead sur projets internationaux
* CONTEXTE : Dans le cadre de son activité de solution de gestion des infrastructures électricité et gaz (SCADA), projets européen ;
* LOCALISATION : Europe/Monde ;
* OBJECTIF : Construire une infra hautement sécurisée (accès et redondance) pour le système à mettre en œuvre. ;
* ROLE : IT Team manager
CARTE-ZEN
- CEO / CTO (co-founder)
Direction générale | Paris (75000)2009 - 2011Startup project: funding, implementation, national communication (press, radio, billboard).
e-commerce for on demand IT help desk.... and upsales :
"CZEN Group lance CARTE ZEN, l'assistance informatique immédiate !"
STConseil
- IT Consultant
Profession libérale | Paris (75000)2003 - 2009Bring expertise on Web, App, Security and IT Infrastructure to top leading companies.
OGK.net
- CEO / CTO (co-founder)
Direction générale | 2000 - 2003* Fondateur d'ORGANIK, spécialisée dans la réalisation de Site Internet, Intranet, CD Rom, bornes interactives pour les industries du luxe et le milieu culturel ;
* Responsable du pôle technique : Web et e-commerce