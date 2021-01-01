Menu

Stéphane LE ROUZES

Paris

En résumé

Full Information Technology organisation experience from agile software & app development to devops private & public cloud core Infrastructure services... & first and foremost Flutter enthusiast !

Entreprises

  • Hermès - Head of Digital Workplace & System Engineering

    Paris 2016 - maintenant In charge of IT infrastructure team, then in charge of Digital Workplace, my role in Hermes is to focus on design, integration and security.

  • ALSTOM GROUP - IT Team leader - Architect IT / Security

    Informatique | Stockholm, Suède / Oslo, Novège 2012 - 2015 IT Lead sur projets internationaux
    * CONTEXTE : Dans le cadre de son activité de solution de gestion des infrastructures électricité et gaz (SCADA), projets européen ;
    * LOCALISATION : Europe/Monde ;
    * OBJECTIF : Construire une infra hautement sécurisée (accès et redondance) pour le système à mettre en œuvre. ;
    * ROLE : IT Team manager

  • CARTE-ZEN - CEO / CTO (co-founder)

    Direction générale | Paris (75000) 2009 - 2011 Startup project: funding, implementation, national communication (press, radio, billboard).

    e-commerce for on demand IT help desk.... and upsales :
    "CZEN Group lance CARTE ZEN, l'assistance informatique immédiate !"

  • STConseil - IT Consultant

    Profession libérale | Paris (75000) 2003 - 2009 Bring expertise on Web, App, Security and IT Infrastructure to top leading companies.

  • OGK.net - CEO / CTO (co-founder)

    Direction générale | 2000 - 2003 * Fondateur d'ORGANIK, spécialisée dans la réalisation de Site Internet, Intranet, CD Rom, bornes interactives pour les industries du luxe et le milieu culturel ;
    * Responsable du pôle technique : Web et e-commerce

Formations

  • Université De Paris XI -Sud

    Orsay 1990 - 1995 MIAGE

    MIAGE - Université Paris XI Sud Orsay - MIAGE : Titre d'ingénieur Maître - MIAGE (Méthodes Informatiques Appliquées à la Gestion des Entreprises)

Réseau