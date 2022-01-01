Menu

Stephane LEROI

FRANCIN

En résumé

Gestalt-thérapeute
Adhérent de la SFG
membre de l'APSOS

Entreprises

  • Gestalt-therapie voiron - Gestalt-thérapeute

    2013 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :