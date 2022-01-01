Menu

Stéphane TRUCHON

Paris suburbs

Multidisciplinary scientific motivated by the transverse projects, the technical challenges and the problem solving. Open-minded, capable of acquiring knowledge and know-how, stimulated by sharing and transferring technical information. 3 years’ experience in the fields of perfumery and formulation for consumer products.
Seeking position hinge to enable the success of the group thanks to my expertise, my enthusiasm and communication.

  • Academies of Créteil and Versailles - High school math teacher

    Paris suburbs 2018 - 2021

  • Givaudan - Product Development Scientist

    Argenteuil 2010 - 2012 In charge of a first priority innovation project:
    - Develop and transfer new fragrance technologies from the research phase into the pilot phase (achieved)
    - Define perfume rules to provide optimal performance from the technology in close collaboration with perfumers’ and evaluators’ teams
    - Develop industrial partnerships for product development and processing (2 projects on going)
    - Promote internally (globally) new fragrance technologies (specific briefs on going)

  • Givaudan - Technology Scientist

    Argenteuil 2008 - 2010 - Implement fragrance delivery systems for fabric care applications (powder detergents and liquid fabric softeners)
    - Technical expertise on Fabric Care formulations (proactive work and problem solving)
    - Provide technical support internally and to clients (implementation of perfume technology for local clients)
    - Promote perfume technologies to clients (6 wins)
    - Manage Technicians and trainees (Master’s degree)

  • Université Paris-Sud XI - Lecturer and Research Assistant

    Orsay 2008 - 2008 - Teaching (Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees)
    - Research in physics and physical chemistry of dispersed media

  • Université Paris-Sud XI - PhD student

    Orsay 2005 - 2008 Laboratory EA401 Material and Health Products, School of Pharmacy of Paris XI, in collaboration with SANOFI
    “Sticking of pharmaceutical powders on hard surfaces during compression”
    - Development of experimental design and protocols for the investigation of the interactions between pharmaceutical powders and tool surfaces (metal alloys and composite materials) during tablet compression ; physics and physical chemistry of adhesion, adaptation and validation of characterisation techniques (AFM, DRX, FT-IR) ; co-development and validation of acquisition softwares
    - Project Management involving industrial partnership ; combining of scientific understanding and technical troubleshooting
    - Trainee management (Master’s degree)

